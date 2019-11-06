Do Directors Own Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares?

Every investor in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Gossamer Bio isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$1.4b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GOSS.

View our latest analysis for Gossamer Bio

NasdaqGS:GOSS Ownership Summary, November 6th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gossamer Bio?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Gossamer Bio already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 37% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gossamer Bio, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:GOSS Income Statement, November 6th 2019 More

Gossamer Bio is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Gossamer Bio

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.