Do Directors Own iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

iFresh is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$13m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IFMK.

Check out our latest analysis for iFresh

NasdaqCM:IFMK Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About iFresh?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. iFresh might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NasdaqCM:IFMK Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

iFresh is not owned by hedge funds. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of iFresh

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of iFresh Inc.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own US$8.1m worth of shares in the US$13m company. That’s quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.