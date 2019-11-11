Do Directors Own Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (ELI:IPR) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A. (ELI:IPR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.
With a market capitalization of €39m, Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about IPR.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 15% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.
Insider Ownership Of Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais, S.A.. In their own names, insiders own €595k worth of stock in the €39m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, with a 26% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 57%, of the IPR stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Impresa - Sociedade Gestora de Participações Sociais better, we need to consider many other factors.
I always like to check for a history of revenue growth.
If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink.
