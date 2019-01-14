Do Directors Own Jiashili Group Limited (HKG:1285) Shares?

Every investor in Jiashili Group Limited (HKG:1285) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of HK$735m, Jiashili Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions don’t own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1285.

SEHK:1285 Ownership Summary January 14th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jiashili Group?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Jiashili Group’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

SEHK:1285 Income Statement Export January 14th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Jiashili Group. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Jiashili Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.