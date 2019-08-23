Do Directors Own Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (HKG:6122) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (HKG:6122), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$15b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 6122.

SEHK:6122 Ownership Summary, August 23rd 2019

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own under 5% of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:6122 Income Statement, August 23rd 2019

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.