Do Directors Own Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you want to know who really controls Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of AU$271m, Johns Lyng Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about JLG.

View our latest analysis for Johns Lyng Group

ASX:JLG Ownership Summary, February 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Johns Lyng Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 19% of Johns Lyng Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Johns Lyng Group’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:JLG Income Statement, February 19th 2019 More

Johns Lyng Group is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Johns Lyng Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.