Do Directors Own Kamat Hotels (India) Limited (NSE:KAMATHOTEL) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Kamat Hotels (India) Limited (NSE:KAMATHOTEL) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Kamat Hotels (India) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹1.1b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about KAMATHOTEL.

NSEI:KAMATHOTEL Ownership Summary January 26th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kamat Hotels (India)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Kamat Hotels (India) does have institutional investors; and they hold 6.7% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Kamat Hotels (India), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:KAMATHOTEL Income Statement Export January 26th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Kamat Hotels (India). As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Kamat Hotels (India)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.