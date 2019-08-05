Do Directors Own Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (NSE:KOLTEPATIL) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (NSE:KOLTEPATIL) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of ₹16b, Kolte-Patil Developers is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about KOLTEPATIL.

Check out our latest analysis for Kolte-Patil Developers

NSEI:KOLTEPATIL Ownership Summary, August 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kolte-Patil Developers?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 6.9% of Kolte-Patil Developers. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kolte-Patil Developers's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:KOLTEPATIL Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.6% of Kolte-Patil Developers. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Kolte-Patil Developers