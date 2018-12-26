Do Directors Own Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU) Shares?

Every investor in Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (SGX:D5IU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of S$529m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about D5IU.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold 17% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.
Insider Ownership Of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust. As individuals, the insiders collectively own S$39m worth of the S$529m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 45% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over D5IU. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Public Company Ownership
We can see that public companies hold 30%, of the D5IU shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust better, we need to consider many other factors.
