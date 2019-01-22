Do Directors Own Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Maiden Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$132m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MHLD.

See our latest analysis for Maiden Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

NasdaqGS:MHLD Ownership Summary January 22nd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Maiden Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 71% of Maiden Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Maiden Holdings’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:MHLD Income Statement Export January 22nd 19 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Maiden Holdings. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Maiden Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.