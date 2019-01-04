Do Directors Own MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

MeiraGTx Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$269m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MGTX.

NasdaqGS:MGTX Ownership Summary January 4th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MeiraGTx Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 11% of MeiraGTx Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see MeiraGTx Holdings’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NasdaqGS:MGTX Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

It would appear that 17% of MeiraGTx Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of MeiraGTx Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.