Do Directors Own Minfocus Exploration Corp. (CVE:MFX) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Minfocus Exploration Corp. (CVE:MFX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Minfocus Exploration is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$735k, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MFX.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Minfocus Exploration?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Minfocus Exploration might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Minfocus Exploration is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Minfocus Exploration

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Minfocus Exploration Corp.. Insiders own CA$353k worth of shares in the CA$735k company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.