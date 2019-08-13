Do Directors Own Mynaric AG (ETR:M0Y) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Mynaric AG (ETR:M0Y) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Mynaric is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €123m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about M0Y.

XTRA:M0Y Ownership Summary, August 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mynaric?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 7.5% of Mynaric. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Mynaric's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

XTRA:M0Y Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mynaric. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Mynaric

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.