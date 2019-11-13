Do Directors Own National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEMKT:NHC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

National HealthCare isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of US$1.3b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NHC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About National HealthCare?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that National HealthCare does have institutional investors; and they hold 45% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at National HealthCare's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in National HealthCare. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of National HealthCare

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.