Do Directors Own NP3 Fastigheter AB (publ) (STO:NP3) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of NP3 Fastigheter AB (publ) (STO:NP3) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

NP3 Fastigheter is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr5.6b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NP3.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NP3 Fastigheter?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

NP3 Fastigheter already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 30% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at NP3 Fastigheter's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in NP3 Fastigheter. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of NP3 Fastigheter

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.