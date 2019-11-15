Do Directors Own Page Industries Limited (NSE:PAGEIND) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Page Industries Limited (NSE:PAGEIND) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹264b, Page Industries is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PAGEIND.

See our latest analysis for Page Industries

NSEI:PAGEIND Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Page Industries?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 25% of Page Industries. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Page Industries's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:PAGEIND Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Page Industries. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Page Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.