Do Directors Own Prolife Industries Limited (NSE:PROLIFE) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Prolife Industries Limited (NSE:PROLIFE) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Prolife Industries is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹101m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PROLIFE.

See our latest analysis for Prolife Industries

NSEI:PROLIFE Ownership Summary, July 24th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Prolife Industries?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own under 5% of Prolife Industries, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:PROLIFE Income Statement, July 24th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Prolife Industries. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Prolife Industries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.