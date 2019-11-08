Do Directors Own Prophecy Potash Corp. (CNSX:NUGT) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Prophecy Potash Corp. (CNSX:NUGT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Prophecy Potash is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$1.9m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about NUGT.

View our latest analysis for Prophecy Potash

CNSX:NUGT Ownership Summary, November 8th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Prophecy Potash?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own under 5% of Prophecy Potash, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

CNSX:NUGT Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Prophecy Potash. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Prophecy Potash

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.