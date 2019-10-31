Do Directors Own Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$37b, Shopify is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SHOP.

View our latest analysis for Shopify

NYSE:SHOP Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shopify?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 62% of Shopify. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Shopify, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:SHOP Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Shopify is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Shopify

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.