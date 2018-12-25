Do Directors Own Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$57m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SNNA.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 42% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

It would appear that 7.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals