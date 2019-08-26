Do Directors Own SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:SRU.UN) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:SRU.UN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of CA$5.4b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SRU.UN.

See our latest analysis for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

TSX:SRU.UN Ownership Summary, August 26th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 28% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSX:SRU.UN Income Statement, August 26th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.