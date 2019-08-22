Do Directors Own Softrock Minerals Ltd. (CVE:SFT) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Softrock Minerals Ltd. (CVE:SFT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Softrock Minerals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$981k, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SFT.

TSXV:SFT Ownership Summary, August 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Softrock Minerals?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Softrock Minerals, for yourself, below.

TSXV:SFT Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Softrock Minerals. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Softrock Minerals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.