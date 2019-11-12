Do Directors Own Success Dragon International Holdings Limited (HKG:1182) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Success Dragon International Holdings Limited (HKG:1182) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Success Dragon International Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$303m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1182.

Check out our latest analysis for Success Dragon International Holdings

SEHK:1182 Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Success Dragon International Holdings?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Success Dragon International Holdings, for yourself, below.

SEHK:1182 Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Success Dragon International Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Success Dragon International Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.