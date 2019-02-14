Do Directors Own Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (CVE:NTRL) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (CVE:NTRL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Sweet Natural Trading is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$5.9m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NTRL.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sweet Natural Trading?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Sweet Natural Trading might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Sweet Natural Trading is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Sweet Natural Trading

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.