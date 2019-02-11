Do Directors Own Télévision Française 1 SA (EPA:TFI) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Télévision Française 1 SA (EPA:TFI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of €1.3b, Télévision Française 1 is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about TFI.

ENXTPA:TFI Ownership Summary February 11th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Télévision Française 1?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Télévision Française 1 does have institutional investors; and they hold 25% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Télévision Française 1’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:TFI Income Statement Export February 11th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Télévision Française 1. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Télévision Française 1

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.