Do Directors Own Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Limited (NSE:TALWALKARS) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Limited (NSE:TALWALKARS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of ₹154m, Talwalkars Better Value Fitness is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TALWALKARS.

NSEI:TALWALKARS Ownership Summary, November 8th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Talwalkars Better Value Fitness?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Talwalkars Better Value Fitness does have institutional investors; and they hold 30% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:TALWALKARS Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Talwalkars Better Value Fitness. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Talwalkars Better Value Fitness

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.