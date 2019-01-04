Do Directors Own Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:TRIL) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:TRIL) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Trillium Therapeutics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$39m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about TRIL.

See our latest analysis for Trillium Therapeutics

TSX:TRIL Ownership Summary January 4th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Trillium Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 26% of Trillium Therapeutics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Trillium Therapeutics’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:TRIL Income Statement Export January 4th 19 More

It would appear that 16% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are controlled by hedge funds. That’s interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Trillium Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.