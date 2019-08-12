Do Directors Own Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Twitter is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$32b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about TWTR.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Twitter?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Twitter already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 69% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Twitter's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Twitter. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Twitter

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Twitter, Inc.. It is a very large company, and board members collectively own US$1.2b worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.