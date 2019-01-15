Do Directors Own Union Financiere de France Banque SA (EPA:UFF) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Union Financiere de France Banque SA (EPA:UFF) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Union Financiere de France Banque is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €353m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about UFF.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Union Financiere de France Banque?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 6.2% of Union Financiere de France Banque. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Union Financiere de France Banque’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Union Financiere de France Banque. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Union Financiere de France Banque

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.