Do Directors Own Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:520) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:520), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$13b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 520.

SEHK:520 Ownership Summary, February 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 12% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:520 Income Statement, February 18th 2019 More

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings