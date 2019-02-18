Do Directors Own Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:520) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!
If you want to know who really controls Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKG:520), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$13b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 520.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
We can see that Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 12% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd.. Insiders own HK$5.5b worth of shares in the HK$13b company. That’s quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 21% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 520. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Private Equity Ownership
With a stake of 25%, private equity firms could influence the 520 board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and — as the name suggests — don’t invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors.
