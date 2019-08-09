Do Directors Own Zengame Technology Holding Limited (HKG:2660) Shares?

Every investor in Zengame Technology Holding Limited (HKG:2660) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Zengame Technology Holding is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$848m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 2660.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zengame Technology Holding?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Zengame Technology Holding might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Zengame Technology Holding is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Zengame Technology Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Zengame Technology Holding Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of HK$848m, that means they have HK$560m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them.