Do Directors Own Zenith Birla (India) Limited (NSE:ZENITHBIR) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Zenith Birla (India) Limited (NSE:ZENITHBIR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Zenith Birla (India) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹79m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ZENITHBIR.

NSEI:ZENITHBIR Ownership Summary January 1st 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zenith Birla (India)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own under 5% of Zenith Birla (India), many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it’s clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

NSEI:ZENITHBIR Income Statement Export January 1st 19 More

Zenith Birla (India) is not owned by hedge funds. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Zenith Birla (India)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.