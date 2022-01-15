DirecTV declines to renew OAN contract

A person clicks their television remote





DirecTV has declined to renew its contract with One America News Network (OAN), a far-right outlet favored by former President Trump.

DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T Inc. and TPG Inc., told The Hill they have notified Herring Networks Inc., the owner of OAN, that the contract between network and the service provider will not be renewed.

"We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires," DirecTV said in a statement.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg the contract will expire in early April.

The end of the contract could dramatically effect the network - DirecTV is its largest distributor. Verizon Fios and smaller carries have maintained OAN, and it is available to stream online through KloudTV.

The outlet has come under fire for allegedly spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election. At the end of 2021, two Georgia election workers sued OAN's parent company as well as former President Trump's ex-lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, over claims of voter fraud.

The workers filed a defamation lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C alleging that OAN aired false stories claiming that they were plotting to count illicit ballots in an effort to tip the race towards President Biden. These claimed have been disputed by Georgia elections officials.

In addition, Dominion voting systems sued OAN in August, 2021 over statements made about the 2020 election. The company alleged that the network made false statements that Dominion's machines were manipulated to skew votes in favor of President Biden.

OAN has been under fire for some of its content as many have called for TV distributors to drop the network. The NAACP met with AT&T in October to urge them to drop OAN.

"NAACP President Derrick Johnson will be meeting with AT&T leadership tomorrow, October 21st. The meeting will focus on the need for AT&T to drop OAN immediately," the NAACP said.