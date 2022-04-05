DirecTV Officially Dumps Right-Wing Network OAN

A conspiracy-promoting TV network that pushed 2020 election lies has lost its largest platform.

“This channel is no longer available,” read a message Tuesday for those trying to access the One America News network on DirecTV.

The satellite TV provider notified OAN owner Herring Networks Inc. in January that it would not renew their contract.

“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” DirecTV said in a statement at the time.

OAN was instrumental in promoting the lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump. In February 2021, OAN gave MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell 12 hours of airtime to play ― and replay ― a two-hour video of Lindell’s rambling, incoherent defense of Trump.

“This is an attack not only on those other countries with communism, but they had domestic traitors right here in our country,” Lindell falsely said in the video. “Whatever is going on right now we’re seeing it, they’re suppressing ― cancel culture, they’re trying to cancel us all out. I’ve just seen churches, Christian churches, they’re being attacked.”

OAN is being sued by Dominion Voting Machines for more than $1 billion. The voting machine company said in its lawsuit that OAN created “an alternate reality where up is down, pigs have wings, and Dominion engaged in a colossal fraud to steal the presidency from Donald Trump by rigging the vote.”

DirecTV’s split with OAN came after a Reuters report revealed in October that AT&T, the world’s largest communications company and owner of DirecTV, was bankrolling the right-wing conspiracy network. Court filings obtained by Reuters revealed Herring Networks reaped approximately $57 million in monthly fees from AT&T under their five-year deal.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

