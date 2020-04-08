Direxion Announces Reverse Splits of Twelve ETFs

NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion has announced it will execute a reverse split of the issued and outstanding shares of twelve ETFs (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds"). The total market value of the shares outstanding will not be affected as a result of these splits, except with respect to the redemption of fractional shares, as outlined below.

After the close of the markets on April 22, 2020, each Fund will affect reverse splits of its issued and outstanding shares as follows:

Fund Name Reverse Split Ratio Approximate decrease in

total number of

outstanding shares Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares 1 for 35 97% Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares 1 for 25 96% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares 1 for 25 96% Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares 1 for 10 90% Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares 1 for 10 90% Direxion Daily S&P 500® High Beta Bull 3X Shares 1 for 10 90% Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares 1 for 10 90% Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares 1 for 10 90% Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares 1 for 10 90% Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares 1 for 10 90% Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares 1 for 8 88% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares 1 for 5 80%

Please note the CUSIP changes, effective April 23, 2020:

Fund Name Ticker Current CUSIP New CUSIP Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares BRZU 25490K315 25460G708 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares JDST 25460E877 25460G807 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares DUST 25490K133 25460G880 Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares TECS 25460E562 25460G872 Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares DPST 25459Y132 25460G864 Direxion Daily S&P 500® High Beta Bull 3X Shares HIBL 25460E349 25460G856 Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares TMV 25459Y678 25460G849 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares JNUG 25460E166 25460G831 Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares UBOT 25460E513 25460G823 Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares RETL 25459W417 25460G815 Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares ZMLP 25459Y298 25460G799 Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 3X Shares NUGT 25460E844 25460G781

As a result of these reverse splits, every thirty-five, twenty-five, ten, eight, or five shares of a Fund will be exchanged for one share as indicated in the table above. Accordingly, the total number of the issued and outstanding shares for a Fund will decrease by the approximate percentage indicated above. In addition, the per share net asset value ("NAV") and next day's opening market price will be approximately thirty-five-, twenty-five-, ten-, eight-, or five-times higher for the Funds. Shares of the Funds will begin trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the "NYSE Arca") on a split-adjusted basis on April 23, 2020.

The next day's opening market value of the Funds' issued and outstanding shares, and thus a shareholder's investment value, will not be affected by the reverse split. The tables below illustrate the effect of a hypothetical one-for-thirty-five, one-for-twenty-five, one-for-ten, one-for-eight, and one-for-five reverse split anticipated for the Funds, as applicable and described above:

1-for-35 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 350 $ 10 $3,500 Post-Split 10 $350 $3,500

1-for-25 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 250 $ 10 $2,500 Post-Split 10 $250 $2,500

1-for-10 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 100 $ 10 $1,000 Post-Split 10 $100 $1,000

1-for-8 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 80 $ 30 $2,400 Post-Split 10 $240 $2,400

1-for-5 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 50 $ 50 $2,500 Post-Split 10 $250 $2,500

The Trust's transfer agent will notify the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") of the reverse split and instruct DTC to adjust each shareholder's investment(s) accordingly. DTC is the registered owner of the Funds' shares and maintains a record of each Fund's record owners.

Redemption of Fractional Shares and Tax Consequences of the Reverse Split

As a result of the reverse splits, a shareholder of a Fund's shares potentially could hold a fractional share. However, fractional shares cannot trade on the NYSE Arca. Thus, a Fund will redeem for cash a shareholder's fractional shares at the Fund's split-adjusted NAV as of the Record Date. Such redemption may have tax implications for those shareholders and a shareholder could recognize a gain or loss in connection with the redemption of the shareholder's fractional shares. Otherwise, the reverse splits will not result in a taxable transaction for holders of Fund shares. No transaction fee will be imposed on shareholders for such redemption.

"Odd Lot" Unit

Also as a result of the reverse splits, a Fund may have outstanding one aggregation of less than 50,000 shares to make a creation unit, or an "odd lot unit." Thus, a Fund will provide one authorized participant with a one-time opportunity to redeem the odd lot unit at the split-adjusted NAV or the NAV on such date the authorized participant seeks to redeem the odd lot unit.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, investing in macro themes, or building long-term asset allocation strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $11 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

###

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion Shares daily leveraged ETFs, go to direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

Leveraged ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand the risks associated with seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, and intend to actively monitor and manage their investments. Due to the daily nature of the leveraged and inverse investment strategies employed, there is no guarantee of long-term inverse returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results.