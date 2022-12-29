Direxion Completes Transfer of Exchange Listing of NASDAQ-100® Equal Weighted Index Shares

NEW YORK --News Direct-- Direxion

Direxion today confirmed the transfer of the listing of the Direxion NASDAQ-100® Equal Weighted Index Shares (Ticker: QQQE) from NYSE Arca to Nasdaq. No shareholder action is expected because of this change, nor is the transfer expected to affect the trading of fund shares.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100® Equal Weighted Index Shares seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index. QQQE provides equal-weight exposure to all NASDAQ-100® Index holdings, allowing for managed portfolio risk through a broader diversification beyond technology sector stocks, which may help reduce concentration risk and greater performance contribution from companies with smaller market capitalization.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $22.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

NASDAQ®, OMX®, NASDAQ OMX®, and NASDAQ 100® Equal WeightedSM Index are registered trademarks and certain trade names and service marks of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. The Direxion NASDAQ-100® Equal Weighted Index Shares has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Direxion NASDAQ-100® Equal Weighted Index Shares is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Story continues

Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with concentration that results from the Fund’s investments in a limited number of securities. Risks of the Fund include Index Correlation/Tracking Risk, Index Strategy Risk, Currency Exchange Rate Risk, Foreign Securities Risk, as well as risks related to the market capitalizations of the securities, and the specific industries or sectors, in which the Fund may invest. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Contact Details

Ditto Public Relations

Douglas Hesney, SVP

doug@dittopr.co

Company Website

https://www.direxion.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/direxion-completes-transfer-of-exchange-listing-of-nasdaq-100-r-equal-weighted-index-shares-181623882