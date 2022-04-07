Direxion Refiles With SEC for Short Bitcoin Futures ETF

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Direxion has reapplied with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Bitcoin Strategy Bear ETF, a futures-based exchange-traded fund seeking to inversely track the price of bitcoin (BTC).

Direxion's move on Thursday follows a filing on Wednesday by ProShares for a similar product.

The Direxion Bitcoin Strategy Bear ETF is intended to maintain short exposure to bitcoin futures contracts – in essence, betting the price of the cryptocurrency will fall.

In early November, Direxion – at the behest of the SEC – pulled a previous application for the Bitcoin Strategy Bear ETF. No reason was given at the time.

