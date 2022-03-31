Dirt bike rider charged in caught-on-video beating of father and son after Harlem crash

A dirt bike rider with a lengthy criminal record is accused of dragging a man and his son out of their car in Harlem and beating them because the driver accidentally struck one of his fellow bikers, cops said Thursday.

The dramatic March 15 beating was caught on video, revealing how the 64-year-old driver found himself surrounded by bikers on W. 127th St. and St. Nicholas Terrace after he collided with a biker who had just blown through a red light.

The bikers mobbed the car, pulling the man and his 36-year-old son out, then punched, kicked and robbed both men, cops said.

Cops on Thursday arrested Kureem Nelson, 35, charging him with robbery, gang assault, assault, petty larceny and criminal mischief.

Nelson has nine past arrests on his record, dating back to 2006, for robbery, burglary and other crimes, police sources said.

He was sentenced to two years behind bars for attempted robbery in Manhattan in 2006, public records show.

He awaits arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.