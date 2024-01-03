Dirt bike rider dies after crashing into garbage truck in Titusville

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dirt bike and a garbage truck in Titusville.

Investigators said someone riding a motorized dirt bike hit the back of the garbage truck.

It happened at the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Georgia Avenue near US-1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The motorcyclist died on the scene.

No one else was hurt.

