Dirt bike rider dies following collision with CT school bus

A dirt bike rider was killed in a collision with a school bus in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Barbour Street and Tower Avenue just before 3 p.m. on the report of a motor vehicle crash and found an unresponsive man trapped underneath a school bus, according to the Hartford police and fire departments. The dirt bike he had been riding was lodged beneath the rear axle, police said.

Firefighters worked to perform CPR on the man who was not breathing while additional fire crews worked to extricate him from under the bus, fire officials said.

The dirt bike rider was taken in an ambulance to St. Francis Hospital after being extricated. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to fire officials.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Hartford resident Arturo Rivera, according to police.

The driver of the school bus, which was not occupied by any students, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to police.

Street cameras and a camera on the bus captured the events that led to the crash.

Police said they believe the bus driver was turning left from Barbour Street onto Tower Avenue when the dirt bike rider ran a red light from Tower Avenue and the two vehicles collided.

Following the crash, police were investigating to determine whether the dirt bike was legally registered.

The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and has assumed the investigation.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with any information to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)