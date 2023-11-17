Dirt bike rider killed in University City crash

SAN DIEGO — A dirt bike rider was killed Thursday after colliding with a vehicle in University City, said the San Diego Police Department.

Around 8:16 p.m., a 31-year-old man was riding a 2018 KTM eastbound on Governor Drive at a high rate of speed with no lights on, police said. The area was reported to be extremely dark.

At that same time, authorities said a 66-year-old woman was driving a silver 2005 Lexus SUV westbound on Governor Drive. The woman reportedly did not see any westbound traffic and made a left turn onto Erlanger Street in front of the dirt bike.

The dirt bike struck the Lexus, ejecting the rider. SDPD said the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in this collision.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information related to the fatal incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

