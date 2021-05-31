Dirt biker arrested for illegal driving in Wakefield

May 31—A Fish and Game conservation officer arrested a Maine man for illegally operating a dirt bike on a public way and disobeying an officer in Wakefield on Monday, authorities said.

A second man fled the area and yet to be arrested, according to a news release.

Around 1:30 p.m., Conservation Officer Ken St. Pierre attempted to stop the operators of two dirt bikes near Pick Pocket Road, but both failed to stop after he activated his blue lights.

A short time later, one of the drivers — the man for Maine, who has not been identified — lost control of his bike in parking lot.

After a brief struggle, the man was arrested and brought to Carroll County Jail by Wakefield Police.

Anyone with information on the identity of the second driver is asked to call Fish and Game.