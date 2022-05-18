Dirt biker doing wheelies on the highway runs over teen skateboarder, PA cops say

Mike Stunson
Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a dirt biker shown running over a 17-year-old skateboarder, who officers say died from his injuries.

The collision happened on a Philadelphia road at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, police said. The teenage victim died at an area hospital two days later.

Police say the dirt biker was traveling “at a high rate of speed, doing wheelies on the highway when it struck the victim” who was riding his skateboard.

The skateboarder, Jesus Gomez Rosario, was taken to a hospital “with severe injuries,” and he died at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, according to police.

Police released surveillance footage of the incident, which shows the dirt bike operator and a witness checking on Rosario. But police said the suspect later left the scene on his dirt bike.

The dirt bike — featuring green wheels and a green body — suffered damage on its left side.

Officers are searching for the suspect, who they believe suffered minor injuries in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact 215-685-3184.

