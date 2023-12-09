Dirt Don't Hurt: Classic toys of trickery still gracing holiday shelves

The Toy of the Year, according to the Toy Foundation, was revealed in late November. Squishmallows, from Jazwares, took home the impressive honor for 2023. Upon learning this, I felt really out of touch with the wants of children because I had no idea what it was.

Turns out, it is a squishy pillow that comes in a variety of colors, shapes, and animal things. They are available in a variety of sizes and flippable, stackable, and most importantly, collectable. I can envision them being toted by the dozens to sleepovers and I’d bet my Amazon Prime subscription that if my children were just a tad younger, they’d be asking for them.

But they wouldn’t get them. I am one of those parents who tried to trick my children desperately into finding joy in adulthood. Thankfully, despite the millions of new pop-up fads that line the aisles of toy stores this time of year, there are some classics that have been conning children into doing chores for decades. Here are some of the toys I begged for (and was gifted) as well as some that our children received:

McAllister

The toy lawn mower. Nothing says “Hope you like this because you’ll be doing this every week when the snow melts for the rest of your life!” like a pretend lawn mower! As a bonus attraction, some also spit out bubbles as the toddler pushed it around the grass, slowly being hypnotized into this great American summer pastime. If you were really lucky, you also got a weed whacker and could pretend to trim the edges. Just like dad! So much fun!

The broom and vacuum. For days when the grass didn’t need a trim, there’s a good chance you could pretend to enjoy sweeping up crumbs and dirt and dog hair in the house! Who wouldn’t love to clean up under the kitchen table? Some of the vacuum cleaners even made noise, which was amazing but would be even more amazing if they actually sucked up the crushed cereal in the carpet.

The typewriter or laptop. I was of the typewriter generation, and I distinctly remember setting up an office and going to work and typing business invoices for a company that didn’t exist. I did it for hours and loved it. My children had the honor of creating their own businesses and pounding away randomly on keyboards, not knowing that their future would find them relying on the real version of the contraption every day.

Did these toys make a real impact on the way we grew up and how we handle our adult tasks? Were we conned into mowing and cleaning and desk jobs? I’m not sure I know the answer to that question, but I will patiently wait for the day when we have grandchildren and they get their own bubble mowers. Someone else can give them the squishy pillows—someone will have to mow Granny’s lawn.

Reach Karrie McAllister at mckarrie@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: McAllister: Classic toys of trickery still gracing holiday shelves