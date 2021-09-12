DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$860k in the last 12 months

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Peter Briger for CA$324k worth of shares, at about CA$5.79 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$4.55. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 190.15k shares for CA$860k. But insiders sold 18.50k shares worth CA$75k. Overall, DIRTT Environmental Solutions insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about CA$4.52. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that DIRTT Environmental Solutions insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought CA$743k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that DIRTT Environmental Solutions insiders own about CA$9.2m worth of shares (which is 2.4% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The DIRTT Environmental Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that DIRTT Environmental Solutions insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that DIRTT Environmental Solutions has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

