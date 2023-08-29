Dirty air biggest extrenal threat of all to human health, study finds

CBSNews
·4 min read
1

Air pollution is more dangerous to the health of the average person on planet Earth than smoking or alcohol, with the threat worsening in its global epicenter South Asia even as China quickly improves, a benchmark study showed Tuesday.

Yet the level of funding set aside to confront the challenge is a fraction of the amount earmarked for fighting infectious diseases, said the research from the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

Its annual Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report showed that fine particulate air pollution -- which comes from vehicle and industrial emissions, wildfires and more -- remains the "greatest external threat to public health."

If the world were to permanently reduce these pollutants to meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) guideline limit, the average person would add 2.3 years onto his or her life expectancy, according to the data, which has a 2021 cutoff. That adds up to 17.8 billion life years saveD, the researchers point out.

Fine particulate matter is linked to lung disease, heart disease, strokes and cancer.

Tobacco use, by comparison, reduces global life expectancy by 2.2 years while child and maternal malnutrition is responsible for a reduction of 1.6 years.

"The impact of (fine particulate air pollution) on global life expectancy is comparable to that of smoking, more than 3 times that of alcohol use and unsafe water, more than 5 times that of transport injuries like car crashes, and more than 7 times that of HIV/AIDS," the report says.  

Asia and Africa bear the greatest burden yet have some of the weakest infrastructure to deliver citizens timely, accurate data. They also receive tiny slices of an already small global philanthropic pie.

For example, the entire continent of Africa receives less than $300,000 to tackle air pollution.

"There is a profound disconnect with where air pollution is the worst and where we, collectively and globally, are deploying resources to fix the problem," Christa Hasenkopf, director of air quality programs at EPIC, told Agence France-Presse.

While there is an international financing partnership called the Global Fund that disburses $4 billion annually on HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis, there is no equivalent for air pollution.

"Yet, air pollution shaves off more years from the average person's life in the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Cameroon than HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other health threats," the report said.

Globally, South Asia is the region impacted most. Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan are, in order, the top four most polluted countries in terms of annualized, population-weighted averages of fine particulate matter, which are detected by satellites and defined as particles with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM2.5).

Air pollution concentrations are then fed into the AQLI metric, which calculates their impact on life expectancy based on peer-reviewed methods.

Residents of Bangladesh, where average PM2.5 levels were 74 micrograms per cubic meter, would gain 6.8 years of life if this were brought to WHO guidelines of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

India's capital Delhi, meanwhile, is the "most polluted megacity in the world" with annual average particulate pollution of 126.5 micrograms per cubic meter.

China, on the other hand, "has had remarkable progress in terms of its war on air pollution" thst began in 2014, said Hasenkopf.

Its air pollution dropped 42.3 percent between 2013 and 2021. If the improvements are sustained, the average Chinese citizen will be able to live 2.2 years longer.

In the United States, legislative actions like the Clean Air Act helped reduce pollution by 64.9 percent since 1970, helping Americans gain 1.4 years of life expectancy.

But the growing threat of wildfires -- linked to hotter temperatures and drier conditions due to climate change -- are causing pollution spikes from the western United States to Latin America and Southeast Asia.

For example, California's historic wildfire season of 2021 saw Plumas County receive an average concentration of fine particulate matter more than five times over the WHO guideline.

North America's story of air pollution improvements in recent decades is similar to Europe, but there remain stark differences between western and eastern Europe, with Bosnia the continent's most polluted country.

Medical rescue helicopter crash kills 2, including fire captain and woman in her apartment

Surveillance video shows Jacksonville gunman's whereabouts, actions leading up to racist attack

Judge sets Trump trial date in 2020 election case

Recommended Stories

  • Stock futures steady with consumer confidence data on deck: Stock market news today

    Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors prepared for a stream of economic data.

  • Duet AI, Google's AI assistant suite, expands across Google Cloud

    Duet AI, Google's collection of generative AI features for text summarization, organizing data and more, is expanding to new products and services in Google Cloud. At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced that Duet AI -- still in preview with general availability set for sometime later this year -- can now assist with code refactoring, or improving code by making small changes without altering the code's overall external behavior. In a developer's preferred software development environment, they can open a Duet AI-powered chat window and write a natural language prompt (e.g.

  • Google is bringing generative AI to its security tooling

    Today at Google Cloud Next, the company announced several new generative AI enhancements to its security product line in an effort to make it easier to find information from a massive amount of security data by simply asking questions in plain language. Steph Hay, head of UX for cloud security at Google, says that these new capabilities are designed to do more with less. “We're really trying to supercharge security with generative AI to mitigate threats, and in particular prevent downstream impacts that our practitioners face today, to reduce the toil that the security teams deal with having to manage a growing attack surface, and really bridge the cyber talent gap,” Hay said at a press event last week.

  • ControlRooms.ai raises $10M for industrial manufacturing troubleshooting platform

    Industrial manufacturers face, on average, about 800 hours of unplanned downtime every year, or more than 15 hours per week, according to a recent report. The cost of unexpected troubleshooting, estimated at $50 billion yearly, results in lower productivity and lost revenue. Most companies are still manually troubleshooting, but ControlRooms.ai.

  • Google Cloud's new Cross-Cloud Network makes it easier to connect applications across clouds

    At its Cloud Next conference today, Google Cloud announced Cross-Cloud Network, a new feature that will make life easier for these businesses. Cross-Cloud Network is a global networking platform that, in Google's words, was "designed to enable customers to gain access to Google services more easily from any cloud." Among other things, Google promises that using Cross-Cloud Network will reduce network latency by 35 percent and total cost of ownership by 40 percent, compared to connecting applications without routing the traffic over Google's network.

  • Google upgrades Vertex AI to keep pace with the generative AI boom

    Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.

  • Google's Cloud Spanner Data Boost is now generally available

    At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google Cloud today announced the general availability of Cloud Spanner Data Boost. Data Boost is a fully managed serverless service that allows users to analyze their data in Google Cloud's globally distributed database via services like BigQuery, Spark on Datapric or Dataflow without impacting the transactional workflows in Spanner. "It's a breakthrough technology that delivers high performance, on-demand processing of operational data with near zero impact on customers' business-critical applications," explained Gerrit Kazmaier, Google Cloud's VP and GM for database, data analytics and Looker.

  • Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, other NBA stars take offense to Noah Lyles' 'world champion' take

    “I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"

  • Google's Duet AI becomes a meeting assistant, doc summarizer, and chat companion

    Google's Duet AI, its generative AI-powered helper, is now becoming generally available to any organization using Google Workspace the company announced today at its Google Cloud Next event. The AI helper, previously in testing with thousands of companies, will gain new capabilities, being able to act as a meeting assistant, a chatbot you can communicate with Google Chat, a document summarizer, and a way to add more personalization to Gmail's smart replies, among other things. One of Duet AI's features allows it to create presentations for you using text, charts, and images, based on relevant content in your Google Drive and Gmail.

  • After lackluster August for stocks, history says September might not be much better

    August has been a challenging month for investors. September isn't typically much better.

  • Google's new sustainability APIs can estimate solar, pollutant and pollen production

    Google will officially unveil a trio of new sustainability APIs for business at the Cloud Next conference tomorrow, learn more about them today.

  • America's manufacturing boom is facing a labor crunch: Morning Brief

    The US manufacturing renaissance is coming up against the practical challenge of finding enough workers to make it happen.

  • Max will stream 'Fear the Walking Dead,' 'Killing Eve' and other AMC+ shows

    Max has struck a deal with AMC to feature some of its more recent programming from September 1st to October 31st.

  • SEC settles first NFT enforcement case, fines LA media company $6M

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a non-fungible token project, marking the first time the authority has taken enforcement action against a company for selling unregistered NFTs. Impact Theory, a Los Angeles-based media company, "encouraged potential investors to view the purchase of Founder's Key [the company's NFT project] as an investment into the business, stating that investors would profit from their purchases if Impact Theory was successful in its efforts," the SEC order said, adding that the digital assets offered to investors were in the form of "investment contracts" and therefore "securities."

  • Mercedes to open first charging hubs in Atlanta, China, Germany

    Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.

  • Astra’s Apollo Fusion acquisition followed by delays and desertion

    Two years ago, Astra hailed its acquisition of satellite propulsion startup Apollo Fusion as a strategic move that would round out its launch business and bring expert engineers into the fold. An August 14, 2023 settlement agreement between Astra and Apollo Fusion holders, LinkedIn data showing an employee exodus, internal company documents, as well as interviews with multiple sources, exposes what will likely become a canonical cautionary tale on aerospace acquisitions. Astra did not respond to TechCrunch’s multiple requests for comment on this story.

  • Survey finds relatively few Americans actually use (or fear) ChatGPT

    Ongoing polling by Pew Research shows that although ChatGPT is gaining mindshare, only about 18% of Americans have ever actually used it. More people reported using it for "entertainment" or "to learn something" than for work, which tracks with the anecdotal evidence of people trying the chatbot out now and then or using it casually to sum up some unfamiliar field.

  • Ballerina shows how she prepares her pointe shoes in unintentional ASMR video: ‘The shoe process seems unhinged’

    One ballerina is showing her meticulously chaotic process for preparing her pointe shoes, and TikTokers can't seem to get enough of it. The post Ballerina shows how she prepares her pointe shoes in unintentional ASMR video: ‘The shoe process seems unhinged’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Hyundai recalls almost 38,000 Elantra Hybrids for unintended acceleration issue

    A problem with the Elantra Hybrid's Motor Control Unit could cause unintended acceleration, prompting the recall of nearly 38,000 cars.

  • 52% of Americans say they’re concerned about growing use of AI: Pew

    52% of respondents to a Pew Research Center poll said they were more concerned than excited about AI.