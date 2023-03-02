Dirty conditions lead to neglect charges

Mar. 1—A couple of Lindsay area residents now face multiple child neglect charges for the poor conditions found in the home they share with children.

Now facing four felony counts each are Hilarious Hope Goodwill, 35, and James Turner, 31.

The charges filed last week in Garvin County District Court are for the children living or spending some time with them in a residence authorities say was in bad shape from unsanitary conditions.

According to a court document, the two defendants are caregivers for five children ages 17, 14, 12, 10 and seven years old.

When entering the residence county deputies reported the "overwhelming smell of ammonia thick in the air."

They noted seeing dog feces on the floor and a "spongy" carpet with large patches of urine stains.

"I noticed many mice running along the kitchen counter," deputies reported. "Every room and bedroom had trash on the ground.

"There were several places with mouse droppings that were excessive piles," they said, adding roach droppings could be seen on the walls and corners of rooms.

"The home did not provide adequate sanitation or hygiene for the children that would visit on weekends or the children living there full-time."

Along with the formal criminal charges arrest warrants were issued for both defendants.