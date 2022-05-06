'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey says ex-fiancé Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard 'breaks my heart'

Johnny Depp, Jennifer Grey, and Amber Heard. JIM WATSON/Getty Images; Amy Sussman / Getty Images; Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Jennifer Grey said Johny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial "breaks my heart."

"I just think it's sad," the "Dirty Dancing" star told Entertainment Tonight.

She was briefly engaged to Depp for nine months in the late 1980s after a two-week courtship.

"Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey shared her thoughts on her ex-fiancé Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard with Entertainment Tonight while promoting her memoir "Out Of The Corner."

"All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved," Grey said in the interview, published May 5. "I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well."

In 2019, Depp filed the $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard over Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

In the lawsuit, Depp claims that Heard is lying about the fact that she experienced domestic abuse in their relationship to further her own acting career and hurt his career.

Heard has countersued, saying he repeatedly physically abused him throughout their relationship, which ended in 2016.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. ELIZABETH FRANTZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real-time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse," Heard wrote in her Washington Post essay.

Heard doesn't name Depp in the Washington Post, but his lawyers have said it was "plainly" about him and has "devastated" his career and caused him to face "public scorn."

Grey was engaged to Depp in the late '80s, following a breakup with actor Matthew Broderick after the latter couple was involved in a car crash in Ireland that resulted in the deaths of two people.

According to Grey, Depp proposed to her after only two weeks of dating and their engagement lasted for nine months before the "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" star broke up with him by leaving a note in his hotel room.

Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp. Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

"To me, this guy was the answer to my problems," Grey told Entertainment Tonight while reflecting on her brief relationship with Depp. "This guy was sweet and loving and romantic and crazy about me and beautiful and I was in desperate need of rebounding."

She called their relationship a "very soft landing" after surviving a tragedy with Broderick.

However, in "Out of the Corner," which is out now, Grey describes Depp as "crazy jealous and paranoid" at one point in their relationship, which was a factor that led to their breakup.

