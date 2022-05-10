'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey says ex-fiancé Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 'are damaged' and continue to 'damage each other'

Johnny Depp, Jennifer Grey, and Amber Heard. JIM WATSON/Getty Images; Amy Sussman / Getty Images; Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Jennifer Grey told Extra that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are "damaged."

"I don't know him. I haven't known him for 30 years," she clarified.

She described the Depp she knew as "so charming and quirky and weird."

"Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey opened up to Extra about her ex-fiancé Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's legal battle.

"These are people who are damaged and continuing to damage each other," she told Extra's Rachel Lindsay. "It breaks my heart."

In 2019, Depp filed the $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard over Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

In the lawsuit, Depp claims that Heard is lying about the fact that she experienced domestic abuse in their relationship to further her own acting career and hurt his career.

Heard has countersued, saying he repeatedly physically abused her throughout their relationship, which ended in 2016.

"I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real-time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse," Heard wrote in her Washington Post essay.

Heard doesn't name Depp in the Washington Post, but his lawyers have said it was "plainly" about him and has "devastated" his career and caused him to face "public scorn."

In her interview with Extra promoting her memoir "Out of the Corner," Grey noted that it's been a long time since Depp was in her life. "I don't know him. I haven't known him for 30 years," she said.

She described the person she knew in the late 1980s as "funny and sweet....and so charming and quirky and weird and self-effacing and just so unique."

Depp and Grey were engaged for nine months in the late '80s following her split from her "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" costar Matthew Broderick. She and Broderick were also engaged, but their relationship ended after they were in a car crash in Ireland together that resulted in the deaths of two people.

Grey previously told People that "energetically" being with Depp made her feel like, "Oh, I'm being totally, totally compensated for the shit I just went through," seemingly referring to the car crash.

But the former "Dancing With the Stars" champion also revealed a darker side to Depp in the pages of her memoir. In an excerpt published by The Independent, Grey wrote that Depp began "missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he'd be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I'd been up to while he was gone."

Johnny Depp and Jennifer Grey. Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

"I attributed his ill-temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off '21 Jump Street,'" Grey wrote, referring to the 1987 to 1991 Fox TV series that launched Depp's acting career.

Their engagement, which, according to Grey began when Depp proposed to her just two weeks into their romantic relationship, ended when she left a note for Depp in their hotel room after he left for a meeting one day and failed to come back or contact her.

"Out of the Corner" is available now.

