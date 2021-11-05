Dirty deed: Man shoots NYC car wash worker for not being allowed to use vacuum

A 26-year-old Bronx car wash employee was shot in the leg after he refused to let a customer vacuum his own car, police said Friday.

The gunman had taken his dark-colored sedan to the B&G Car Wash on East Tremont Ave. near E. 180th St. in Parkchester around 2 p.m. on Oct. 17. When a worker spotted him vacuuming the car’s interior, he told the customer that he wasn’t allowed to handle the equipment, sparking an argument.

The outraged car owner left after his auto was cleaned, but returned 30 minutes later with a handgun, cops said.

He allegedly shot the worker who told him he couldn’t use the vacuum in the leg, jumped back into his car and sped off. He said nothing to his victim as he pulled the trigger, police sources said.

EMS rushed the wounded worker to Jacobi Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Cops on Friday released images of the gunman in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.